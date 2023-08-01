Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 927 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $12.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.84. 1,398,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,591. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

