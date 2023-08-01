Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Transocean Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.80. 17,818,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600,943. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.
