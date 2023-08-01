TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY23 guidance at $23.31-$24.19 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDG stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $902.63. The stock had a trading volume of 256,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $847.35 and its 200-day moving average is $778.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $907.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,662 shares of company stock valued at $48,370,236 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.13.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

