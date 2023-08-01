TransAlta Renewables (RNW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TransAlta Renewables to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.43. The company had a trading volume of 282,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.63 and a 52-week high of C$18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.50.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Recommended Stories

