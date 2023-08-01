Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $8.30-$8.50 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $200.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.85. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.