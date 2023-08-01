Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.67, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.74. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

