TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 123.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422,584 shares during the period. TPI Composites accounts for about 1.5% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 207.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 285,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 256,988 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,459,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 252,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 720.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 188,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $243.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

