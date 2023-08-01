Tourmaline Oil (TOU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Tourmaline Oil to post earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE TOU traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$68.44. 2,858,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,629. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

