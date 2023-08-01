Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Lowered to C$131.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock remained flat at $83.00 on Monday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $84.12.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

