TMD Wealth Management LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,126,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 49.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. 1,985,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.44. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

