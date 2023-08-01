TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 167.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the quarter. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,742,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,826 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.79. 157,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,251. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.