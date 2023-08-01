Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Titan Cement International Stock Performance

Shares of TTCIF remained flat at $20.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. Titan Cement International has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.

Get Titan Cement International alerts:

Titan Cement International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Titan Cement International SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and trades in a range of construction materials in Greece and Western Europe, North America, Southeastern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and internationally. The company provides cement; ready-mix concrete; aggregates and coarse materials, including sand, gravel, crushed stone, and recycled concrete; and other building materials, such as dry mortars, building blocks, fly ash, and other concrete products for the construction of roads, bridges, airports, hospitals, schools, residential housing, commercial buildings, and social projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Cement International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Cement International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.