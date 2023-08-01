Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Titan Cement International Stock Performance
Shares of TTCIF remained flat at $20.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. Titan Cement International has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.
Titan Cement International Company Profile
