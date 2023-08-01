Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. 8,121,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,748,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.
Tilray Trading Down 5.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.