Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. 8,121,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,748,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

