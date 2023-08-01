Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $545.87. 1,517,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,373. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

