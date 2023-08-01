The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.24. 9,968,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,296,882. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

