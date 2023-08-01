The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,482,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,280,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

