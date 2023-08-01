The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Boosted by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

