The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 14,281 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $61,265.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,748.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $26,510.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,267.30.

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20.

Shares of Real Good Food stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.20. 26,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.23. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $7.93.

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. On average, analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

