The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $26,510.32 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,510.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,825.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $61,265.49.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30.

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Real Good Food stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 26,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.23. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

