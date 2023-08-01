The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
LGL stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.81. 11,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
