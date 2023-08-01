The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LGL stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.81. 11,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

