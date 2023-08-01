The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Community Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC remained flat at $27.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The Community Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Financial Company Profile

TCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

