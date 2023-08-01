The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,366. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

