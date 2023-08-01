The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.42. 774,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.51. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

