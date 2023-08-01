The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 738,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 146,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.78. Andersons has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,110,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 109.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.0% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

