Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

