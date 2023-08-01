Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Can the Amazon Partnership Put DISH Network Back on Track?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.