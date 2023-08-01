TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.16. 197,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

