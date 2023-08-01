TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

TFI International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.16. 197,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Get TFI International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TFI International

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.