Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TBNK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 35,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,492. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

