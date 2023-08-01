Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $462.83 million and approximately $20.00 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001959 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002520 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,839,503,011,961 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,284,998,998 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

