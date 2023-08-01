Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Ternium Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE TX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 52,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 532,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

