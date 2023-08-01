Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.14.
Ternium Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE TX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 52,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.54.
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
