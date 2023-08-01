Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.80. Approximately 239,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 891,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Terex Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Terex by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

