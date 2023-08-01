Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.18-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1-$20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.06 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-$1.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.24.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

THC traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 1,932,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

