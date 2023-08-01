Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,778 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,503. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

