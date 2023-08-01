Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 69,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 771,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

