Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,118. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.97%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

