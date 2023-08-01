Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 21,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,571. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

