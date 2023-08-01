Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IEMG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,669,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,347. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

