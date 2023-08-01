Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FPX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,560. The company has a market cap of $840.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.22. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.44.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.