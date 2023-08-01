Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,948 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 7.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,355,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,309,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,355,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,561,000 after buying an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,809,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 629,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.