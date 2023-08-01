Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. 7,112,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.