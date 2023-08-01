Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

