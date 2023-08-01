Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
