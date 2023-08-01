TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.41.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,542. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.80.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,724 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $226,060,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

