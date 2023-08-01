TD Cowen Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $144.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $123.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 357,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $122.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

