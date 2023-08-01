TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report issued on Friday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares raised TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.47.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.04. 2,954,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,205. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

