TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Friday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.47.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$47.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,316. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The stock has a market cap of C$47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.36.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

