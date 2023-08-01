TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CSFB reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.47.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

TRP stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$47.10. 3,699,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,494. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$68.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

