TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.51. 2,710,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

