T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $118.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $121.72. 673,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,320. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 190,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 50.5% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

