Sweat Economy One Day Volume Reaches $829,657.74 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $46.39 million and approximately $829,657.74 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,553,142,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,721,722,216 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

