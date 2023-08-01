SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Cap of $164.02 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $164.02 million and $24.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,430,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,889,450 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

