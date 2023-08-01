Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $36.18. 168,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 676,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after purchasing an additional 513,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,438,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

